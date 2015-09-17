Calendar » Antioch University Graduate Education and Credentialing Information Session

September 17, 2015 from 5:00pm - 6:30pm

Being a part of Antioch University Santa Barbara's Graduate Education and Credentialing program means joining a family of professionals who value your individual strengths and professional interests. Whether you’re interested in our Master’s degree or securing a credential, we invite you to learn more about our program – with a concentration in Social Justice & Educational Leadership – designed for those who are currently working in education or related field.

At our Info Session you will:

- Meet a faculty member

- Learn about our program

- Talk with our Admissions team

- Enjoy light refreshments

- Tour our campus

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions.

Please click here to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!