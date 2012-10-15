Calendar » Antioch University Healthcare Forum

October 15, 2012 from 5:00 pm

How the Affordable Healthcare Act will impact California, Santa Barbara and You Antioch University forum on the Affordable Care Act. California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones and panel of local healthcare leaders will assess its impact. Q & A. Open to healthcare providers and interested individuals. RSVP not required, however seating is limited. A live webcast of event will also be provided. See www.antiochsb.edu/events for more details.