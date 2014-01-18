Antioch University • Heart Centered Meditation Introductory Workshop
Introductory Workshop with Mary White and Linda Wells, LCSW Heart Centered Meditation accesses connection to the Heart, revealing the unique organization of individuals. This method of personal development is a process-oriented approach that helps release unconscious beliefs and motivations, toward a renewed and healthy outcome. Beneficial value for individuals and professionals, along with clinical applications in a therapeutic or mental health environment.
January 18-19, 2014 Antioch University Santa Barbara 602 Anacapa Street Santa Barbara, CA.
Continuing Education Units available (LCSW, MFT, PsyED) $300.00. Registration to be received by January 10, 2014. (Pre-registration Required, General Public Welcome, Cost of Workshop is Non-Refundable)
Online Registration: http://goo.gl/Ki2ada.
For more information email Mary White at [email protected] Checks can be made out to: Mary White, PO Box 1579, Sandwich MA 02563
Lunch will be provided by South Coast Deli Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free options available. Please bring a cushion and mat if you prefer to sit on the floor to meditate.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: January 18, 2014 8:30am - 4:00pm
- Price: $300
- Location: Antioch University, 602 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara