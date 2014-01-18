Calendar » Antioch University • Heart Centered Meditation Introductory Workshop

January 18, 2014 from 8:30am - 4:00pm

Introductory Workshop with Mary White and Linda Wells, LCSW Heart Centered Meditation accesses connection to the Heart, revealing the unique organization of individuals. This method of personal development is a process-oriented approach that helps release unconscious beliefs and motivations, toward a renewed and healthy outcome. Beneficial value for individuals and professionals, along with clinical applications in a therapeutic or mental health environment.

January 18-19, 2014 Antioch University Santa Barbara 602 Anacapa Street Santa Barbara, CA.

Continuing Education Units available (LCSW, MFT, PsyED) $300.00. Registration to be received by January 10, 2014. (Pre-registration Required, General Public Welcome, Cost of Workshop is Non-Refundable)

Online Registration: http://goo.gl/Ki2ada.

For more information email Mary White at [email protected] Checks can be made out to: Mary White, PO Box 1579, Sandwich MA 02563

Lunch will be provided by South Coast Deli Vegetarian, Vegan, Gluten Free options available. Please bring a cushion and mat if you prefer to sit on the floor to meditate.