Calendar » Antioch University MACP Info Session

February 3, 2015 from 5:00pm - 6:00pm

Are you interested in becoming a licensed clinician? Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MA in Clinical Psychology program which prepares students to become licensed Marriage & Family Therapists (MFT’s). Along with the core program, AUSB also offers two optional concentrations: Healthy Aging and Latino Mental Health. Please note that the concentrations have a start date in Fall quarter only. The program complies with requirements from the state licensing board, the California Board of Behaviorial Sciences (BBS).

Click here for more information and to RSVP for the session.