Antioch University MBA Info Session

May 11, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership, featuring an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months.

At our Info Session you will:

• Hear about our MBA program and the specialized concentrations

• Meet the program director

• Talk with our Admissions team

• Explore the BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at Santa Barbara City College and other community colleges

• Enjoy light refreshments

• Tour our campus

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions.

Please click here to RSVP.