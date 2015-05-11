Antioch University MBA Info Session
Learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership, featuring an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months.
At our Info Session you will:
• Hear about our MBA program and the specialized concentrations
• Meet the program director
• Talk with our Admissions team
• Explore the BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at Santa Barbara City College and other community colleges
• Enjoy light refreshments
• Tour our campus
Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: May 11, 2015 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/