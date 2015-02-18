Antioch University MBA Information Session
About the MBA Meet & Greet: Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara's MBA program.
The MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.
Antioch University has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.
Click here to RSVP for this information session
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: February 18, 2015 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/