Antioch University MBA Information Session

February 18, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

About the MBA Meet & Greet: Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara's MBA program.

The MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.

Antioch University has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.

