Calendar » Antioch University MBA Program Info Session

October 22, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MBA program on Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP for this info session.

AUSB's MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.

Antioch University has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at Santa Barbara City College and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.