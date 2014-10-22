Antioch University MBA Program Info Session
Meet the Program Director and faculty and learn about Antioch University Santa Barbara’s MBA program on Wednesday, Oct. 22 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Please RSVP for this info session.
AUSB's MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership features an innovative curriculum and low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month.
Antioch University has also developed a new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at Santa Barbara City College and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree.
Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: October 22, 2014 5:30pm - 6:30pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University - 602 Anacapa St.
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mba-program/