Calendar » Antioch University MFA Information Session

April 23, 2016 from 10:00am - 11:00am

Learn about AUSB’s new MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media Program, in which students learn the craft of professional storytelling for a wide range of media settings such as print, film, television, video games, radio, and Internet.

At the Information Session, you will:

- Hear about our MFA program

- Meet the program chair

- Talk with our Admissions team

- Tour our campus

Please RSVP for the next information session on the MFA program.

For more information on our MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media program, visit antiochsb.edu/mfa.