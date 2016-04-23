Antioch University MFA Information Session
Learn about AUSB’s new MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media Program, in which students learn the craft of professional storytelling for a wide range of media settings such as print, film, television, video games, radio, and Internet.
At the Information Session, you will:
- Hear about our MFA program
- Meet the program chair
- Talk with our Admissions team
- Tour our campus
Please RSVP for the next information session on the MFA program.
For more information on our MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media program, visit antiochsb.edu/mfa.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 23, 2016 10:00am - 11:00am
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St
- Website: http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/mfa-program/