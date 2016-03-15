Calendar » Antioch University Open House

March 15, 2016 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Antioch University Santa Barbara invites you to our March 15 Open House, where you can visit our downtown campus and learn about our undergraduate and graduate programs. Antioch wants to help make your educational and career goals possible.

At the Open House, you will:

- Hear about our undergraduate and graduate programs: Bachelor of Arts, MA in Clinical Psychology, PsyD in Clinical Psychology, Master of Business Administration, Graduate Education and Credentialing

- Meet a faculty member

- Talk with our Admissions team

- Tour our campus

- Learn about options for funding your education