Calendar » Antioch University S.B. • MBA Program Meet & Greet

January 27, 2014 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Description: If you are passionate about making a difference in a meaningful corporate or non-profit career, explore Antioch University Santa Barbara’s new MBA Program in Social Business, Non-Profit Management, and Strategic Leadership. Find out why this program is “Not Your Everyday MBA” at our special Meet & Greet.

The Program Director, faculty and Admissions representatives will discuss the innovative curriculum, admission process, opportunities for career advancement, and the low-residency hybrid schedule that allows busy professionals to earn their MBA in just 16 months, meeting one weekend per month. Attendees will also learn about the new BA-to-MBA Pathway Program for students currently enrolled at SBCC and other community colleges, which provides admission to an academic track ending in a graduate degree. Light refreshments will be served.

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions, at [email protected] or 805.962.8179 x 5113.