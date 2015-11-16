Calendar » Antioch University Santa Barbara Funding Your Education Information Session

November 16, 2015 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

Your Antioch University Santa Barbara education is an investment in your future. We are pleased to offer a variety of federal, local, and institutional funding opportunities, and we are here to help you through the entire financial aid process.

Enjoy light refreshments and join us for an information session about Funding Your Education, followed by breakout groups for information about individual programs with AUSB’s program advisors. We will review various financial aid options, including grant and scholarship opportunities, Federal work-study options, and special matching grant programs.

Learn more about:

- Academic programs: Bachelor of Arts, MA in Clinical Psychology, PsyD in Clinical Psychology, Graduate Education/Credentialing, or Master of Business Administration.

- Financial Aid process

- Undergraduate grants such as Pell and CalGrant

- AUSB institutional grants

- Grant matching programs for Yellow Ribbon (veterans), Americorp, and First Five

- Loan options

Questions? Please contact the Admissions Office, at [email protected] or 805-962-8179 x5301.

Please RSVP at http://www.antiochsb.edu/admissions/information-sessions/funding-education-information-session