Calendar » Antioch University Santa Barbara MFA Info Session

August 3, 2016 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Learn about AUSB’s new MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media Program, in which students learn the craft of professional storytelling for a wide range of media settings such as print, film, television, video games, radio, and Internet.



The information session will be Wednesday, August 3 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the AUSB campus at 602 Anacapa Street.



At the Information Session, you will:



Hear about our MFA program

Meet the program chair



Talk with our Admissions team



Tour our campus



Please fill out our RSVP form to attend the next information session on the MFA program.

For more information on our MFA in Writing & Contemporary Media program, visit antiochsb.edu/mfa.