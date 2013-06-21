Calendar » Antioch University SB Commencement

June 21, 2013 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Celebrate Antioch University's 35th Anniversary in Santa Barbara at its 35th Annual Commencement. The first-ever Masters in Clinical Psychology with an emphasis in Healthy Aging will be awarded. Hear about this region's most innovative and progressive institution of higher learning from its president Nancy Lefferts and the faculty.