Calendar » Antioch University Women & Leadership Info Session

September 9, 2015 from 5:30pm - 6:30pm

We are currently accepting applications for the Antioch University Santa Barbara 2016 Women & Leadership Certificate Program – a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.

At our Info Session you will:

- Meet the Program Director

- Talk with our Admissions team

- Receive a thorough overview of the program and University

- Enjoy light refreshments

- Tour the campus

Questions? Please contact Sharisse Estomo, Director of Admissions.

Please click here to RSVP. We look forward to meeting you!