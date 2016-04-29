Antioch University Women & Leadership Information Session
April 29, 2016 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm
We are currently accepting applications for our 2017 Women & Leadership Certificate Program – a unique, low-residency/virtual certificate program that prepares tomorrow’s leaders by empowering them with the knowledge, skills, and mentorship to achieve professional and personal success.
Please RSVP today for this info session.
Questions? Please contact our Office of Admissions at 805-962-8179 x5301.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: FCMNH
- Starts: April 29, 2016 12:00pm - 1:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Antioch University Santa Barbara, 602 Anacapa St
- Website: http://tinyurl.com/onxadsf