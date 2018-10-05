Calendar » Antioch University’s Doing Business with Spain: A Conversation with Ambassador Javier Vallaure Consu

October 5, 2018 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Join us for an exciting and educational evening of international affairs and open dialogue with our honorable guest speaker. Topics will include the overall economic development of Spain, the strategic approach to doing business in Spain, and trade opportunities for US citizens.

As the world strides forward, the global community has witnessed a wave of rising tensions from all directions; it is critical for us to reach out and strengthen relationships and deepen understanding of our ally nations and friends in this current political and economic atmosphere. The United States and Spain share strong cultural ties, and have had a well-established economic relationship for an extensive period of time. Apart from enjoying its steadfast relationship as each other’s top trading partners, the two nations are allies on numerous diplomatic and security issues. Spain has been a member of NATO since 1982 and a member of the European Union (EU) since 1986. We welcome you to join us for an exciting and educational evening of international affairs and open dialogue with our honorable guest speaker.

Ambassador Javier Vallaure, Consul General of Spain. Mr. Vallaure is a senior Spanish diplomat, who holds the rank of Career Ambassador, and has served as the Ambassador of Spain to Angola, Ambassador of Spain to the Netherlands, and Ambassador Permanent Representative of Spain to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), as well as Consul General of Spain in Porto Alegre and Miami. He has held several positions in the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Madrid as Introducer of Ambassadors. Having graduated from both the Complutense University in Madrid and the Sorbonne in Paris, Ambassador Vallaure is a native of Asturias and entered Spain's diplomatic corps in 1979.

Please RSVP to:

Lindsay Crissman, [email protected]

Business attire expected.