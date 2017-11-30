Calendar » Antioxidants: Friend or Foe of Cancer Cells?

November 30, 2017 from 6:00PM

Join us for a special event with Dr. Zachary Schafer, Ph.D., as he presents the latest research on antioxidants and their relationship with cancer cells.

The ability of antioxidants to neutralize free radicals has been widely appreciated for its benefits to human health. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that antioxidant activity can help cancerous cells in the same way it can help normal cells. This lecture will focus on recent research at Notre Dame and elsewhere suggesting that antioxidant activity may be helpful to cancer cells as they disseminate throughout the body.

RSVP required. Please call (805) 879-5698 or email [email protected] to RSVP. This event is free and open to all.

Dr. Schafer is a professor at the University of Notre Dame and his laboratory investigates the molecular mechanisms utilized by cancer cells to survive during metastasis.

This event is a part of the 2017 Hesburgh Lecture Series and is presented by the Notre Dame Club of Santa Barbara in partnership with the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center.