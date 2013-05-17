Calendar » Antiques and Vintage Show and Sale To Benefit CALM

May 17, 2013 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Over the last 20 years the Antiques Show to benefit CALM has evolved into one of the most sought after shows on the West Coast. 80 national and international dealers bring a large selection of various antiques. This makes it possible for the beginning collector and the most discriminating connoisseur to find treasures to buy. So whether your interest is in Antiques or the Decorative Arts, be it Vintage, Modernism, Art Deco, Arts & Crafts, or Victorian there will be something for everyone.