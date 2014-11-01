Calendar » ANtiques, Art and Americana Show and Sale

November 1, 2014 from 10:00am - 5:00pm

Antiques, Art and Americana features classic antique dealers and private sellers, local one-of-a-kind artisans and fine artists of the Central Coast in a beautiful boutique style setting. This is a gateway shopping experience to the holiday season. Award winning Costa de Oro Winery will pour complimentary wine in the afternoon between 2:00-4:00 p.m. Free antique car shuttles by The Santa Maria A's Model A Ford Club of America will provide free transportation between the Inn and the SMV Historical Museum for all the day's events.

For tickets and more information please contact 805.922.3130 or [email protected]