ANtiques, Art and Americana Show and Sale
Antiques, Art and Americana features classic antique dealers and private sellers, local one-of-a-kind artisans and fine artists of the Central Coast in a beautiful boutique style setting. This is a gateway shopping experience to the holiday season. Award winning Costa de Oro Winery will pour complimentary wine in the afternoon between 2:00-4:00 p.m. Free antique car shuttles by The Santa Maria A's Model A Ford Club of America will provide free transportation between the Inn and the SMV Historical Museum for all the day's events.
For tickets and more information please contact 805.922.3130 or [email protected]
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Comerce and Vistiors and Convention Bureau, PLAY Santa Maria, Mega 97.1 FM
- Starts: November 1, 2014 10:00am - 5:00pm
- Price: $5 Seniors, Students, Military $6 Presale, $7 Door
- Location: Historic Santa Maria Inn, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA
- Website: http://www.Facebook.com/antiquesartamericana
