Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM
Over the last 20 years the Antiques Show to benefit CALM has evolved into one of the most sought after shows on the West Coast. 80 national and international dealers bring a large selection of various antiques. This makes it possible for the beginning collector and the most discriminating connoisseur to find treasures to buy. So whether your interest is in Antiques or the Decorative Arts, be it Vintage, Modernism, Art Deco, Arts & Crafts, or Victorian there will be something for everyone.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
- Starts: October 18, 2013 11:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: $6 Adults; $5 Seniors (62+)
- Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, at Hwy 101 and Las Positas
- Website: http://www.calmantiqueshows.com