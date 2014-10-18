Monday, June 25 , 2018, 10:36 am | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM

October 18, 2014 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Eighty of the west's finest dealers specializing in Antiques, Decorative Arts  and Vintage Treasures will be  selling everything from period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings estate jewelry, silver, textiles, linens, glassware, china, porcelain, and much more. In addition The Rug Connection will also be available to meet with you all weekend.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: CALM4KidsJGPR
  • Starts: October 18, 2014 11:00am - 6:00pm
  • Price: $6 Adults; $5 Seniors (62+)
  • Location: Earl Warren Showgrounds, at Hwy 101 and Las Positas
  • Website: http://www.calmantiqueshows.com
 
 
 