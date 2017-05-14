Calendar » Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM

May 14, 2017 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Mother’s Day weekend, May 12th, 13th, and 14th, the CALM Antiques Decorative Arts & Vintage Show returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds. All ladies will be free on May 14th. Over eighty of the west’s finest dealers bring a wide array of merchandise for any shopper of any budget. They will be selling everything from period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings, silver, silver matching, glassware, china, jewelry, porcelain, rugs/rug restoration and tapestries, vintage clothing/accessories, including American Folk Art, and more. Countless treasures exist for the enthusiastic connoisseur of fine collectibles. Come once and you will return again! Times: Friday 11am - 6pm, Saturday 11am - 6pm, Sunday 11am - 4pm.