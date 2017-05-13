Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM
May 13, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm
On Saturday, May 13th, the Santa Barbara Gift Show and Sale will be held in the adjacent Warren Hall from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Also benefiting CALM, this show will offer artwork, jewelry, clothing, accessories, handbags, giftware, cookware, gourmet food items, cosmetics, crafts and more. Admission is free for the Gift Show.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: May 13, 2017 10:00am - 6:00pm
- Price: Free
- Location: Warren Hall, Earl Warren Showgrounds, at Hwy 101 and Las Positas
- Website: http://www.calmantiqueshows.com/index.html