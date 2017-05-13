Friday, March 23 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM

May 13, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

On Saturday, May 13th, the Santa Barbara Gift Show and Sale will be held in the adjacent Warren Hall from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Also benefiting CALM, this show will offer artwork, jewelry, clothing, accessories, handbags, giftware, cookware, gourmet food items, cosmetics, crafts and more. Admission is free for the Gift Show.
 

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: May 13, 2017 10:00am - 6:00pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Warren Hall, Earl Warren Showgrounds, at Hwy 101 and Las Positas
  • Website: http://www.calmantiqueshows.com/index.html
 
 
 