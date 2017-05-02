Calendar » Antiques, Decorative Arts, and Vintage Show & Sale to Benefit CALM

May 2, 2017 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Child Abuse Listening Mediation, a Santa Barbara non-profit agency, specializes in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect. Over 1000 individuals receive services from CALM each year. Over 10,000 children, parents, teachers and community members participate in CALM’s prevention programs. Show hours are 11am until 6pm on Friday and Saturday, 11 until 4 on Sunday. Admission at the door is $6/5 with an ad, $5 seniors. Free Parking is provided by CALM. Earl Warren Showgrounds are located at 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, CA