Antiques & Vintage Show and Sale benefitting CALM

October 19, 2012 from 11:00am - 6:00pm

Eighty of the west's finest dealers specializing in Antiques and Vintage Arts will be selling everything from period furniture, garden artifacts, decorative accessories, paintings estate jewelry, silver, textiles, linens, glassware, china, porcelain, and much more. Also, Montano’s Glass Repair "Crystal & China Repair will be available to meet with you all weekend. Proceeds benefit CALM, a local nonprofit agency specializing in the prevention and treatment of child abuse and neglect.