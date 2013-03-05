Calendar » Antonio Sacre

March 5, 2013 from 6:00pm

Antonio Sacre, storyteller Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Free Event Tue, Mar 5 6:00 PM Fleischmann Auditorium Fleischmann Auditorium is located at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Imaginations Soar: Bringing Fables and Family to Life Born in Boston to a Cuban father and an Irish-American mother, charismatic storyteller and children’s book author Antonio Sacre draws from his mixed heritage to captivate young audiences with fascinating and funny tales.