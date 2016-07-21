Anything Goes
July 21, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
This classic Cole Porter's musical comedy is certain to entertain the whole family. Performed by the area's top teen actors, you'll find the music and dancing to be "delightful, delicious and de-lovely!"
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Showstoppers
- Starts: July 21, 2016 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: General Admission: $10 & Students/Seniors: $7
- Location: La Colina Junior High, 4025 Foothill Road
- Website: http://www.sbshowstoppers.com
