Anything Goes
July 22, 2016 from 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
This classic Cole Porter's musical comedy is certain to entertain the whole family. Performed by the area's top teen actors, you'll find the music and dancing to be "delightful, delicious and de-lovely!"
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Showstoppers
- Starts: July 22, 2016 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
- Price: General admissions: $10; Students/Seniors: $7
- Location: La Colina Jr High, 4025 Foothill Road
- Website: http://www.sbshowstoppers.com
- Sponsors: Showstoppers