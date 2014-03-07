Calendar » Anything Goes Film Series: Metropolis (1927)

March 7, 2014 from 7:00 pm

Friday March 7, 2014

7 PM

Anything Goes Film Series:

Metropolis (1927), NR, 153 min., directed by Fritz Lang



In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city's mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.



ADMISSION IS FREE



The six films in this series are inspired by themes of creativity and inclusivity in contemporary architecture. Films selected were recommended by the architects and artists featured in the current exhibition Almost Anything Goes: Architecture and Inclusivity. Held six Fridays during the run of the exhibition, audiences are invited to a brief introduction before each film and are encouraged to bring snacks.