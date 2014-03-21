Calendar » Anything Goes Film Series: The Dark Crystal (1982)

March 21, 2014 from 7:00 pm

Friday, March 21, 2014

7 pm

Anything Goes Film Series:

The Dark Crystal (1982), PG, 93 min., directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz



On another planet in the distant past, a Gelfling embarks on a quest to find the missing shard of a magical crystal to restore order to his world.



ADMISSION IS FREE



The six films in this series are inspired by themes of creativity and inclusivity in contemporary architecture. Films selected were recommended by the architects and artists featured in the current exhibition Almost Anything Goes: Architecture and Inclusivity. Held six Fridays during the run of the exhibition, audiences are invited to a brief introduction before each film and are encouraged to bring snacks.