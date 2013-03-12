Apolis Sample Sale 3/12-3/13
March 12, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Apolis is hosting their sample sale on March 12th & 13th.
Availability is on a first come, first served basis so make sure to arrive early.
Hours:
Saturday, 12th: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sunday, 13th: 11:00 am -5:00 pm
See you there!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: March 12, 2016 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
- Price: free
- Location: 711 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
- Website: http://www.apolisglobal.com/