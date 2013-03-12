Friday, May 4 , 2018, 10:19 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Apolis Sample Sale 3/12-3/13

March 12, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Apolis is hosting their sample sale on March 12th & 13th.

Availability is on a first come, first served basis so make sure to arrive early.

Hours:

Saturday, 12th: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, 13th: 11:00 am -5:00 pm

See you there!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: March 12, 2016 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
  • Price: free
  • Location: 711 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101
  • Website: http://www.apolisglobal.com/
 
 
 