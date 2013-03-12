Calendar » Apolis Sample Sale 3/12-3/13

March 12, 2016 from 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Apolis is hosting their sample sale on March 12th & 13th.

Availability is on a first come, first served basis so make sure to arrive early.

Hours:

Saturday, 12th: 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sunday, 13th: 11:00 am -5:00 pm

See you there!