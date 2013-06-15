Calendar » Appetite for Construction

June 15, 2013 from 3:00pm - 5:30pm

The UCSB Art department hosts the annual Undergraduate Art exhibition which will present a selection of paintings, drawings, sculptures, videos, installations, performances, and other multimedia based work. As always the exhibition highlights the finest work made by students throughout the 2013 school year, showcasing our student’s talent, hard work and dedication. The show opens June 11th 2-6pm and the closing reception will be held on Saturday from 3-5:30pm