Apple Grafting with Joe Sabol—CRFG

January 18, 2014 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

California Rare Fruit Growers presents: Apple grafting being taught by Dr. Joe Sabol. You can graft your own apple tree and take it home!

FEE: Free for members, plus $3 to cover root stock, scion wood, supplies. For non-members, a $3-5 donation is suggested plus the $3 for root stock etc. = $6 - $8 if you can manage that. ($10 membership + $3 for root stock will give you 1 year of free local CRFG events plus an apple tree to take home, so why not join?)

INFORMATION: Some low chill trees, citrus, Tropical, semi-tropical plants may be for sale. You can come at earlier date, to make sure you get the plant you wish. Call: 448-7912. Self tour of exotic plantings on five acres.

PLEASE BRING: Folding garden chair or stool, sunhat, water, sunscreen, umbrella or whatever you need to be comfortable. We also appreciate your bringing things to share: scion wood, fruit, plants, baked goods etc.

CONTACT: For more information contact our CRFG chapter media liaison Lauren Hanson at [email protected] or (818) 737-2607 or cell (562) 243-9061; or chapter president Larry Saltzman at [email protected] or (805) 451-4168



REMEMBER TO PAY YOUR 2014 CHAPTER DUES!

Please pay $10 at the January meeting or mail your $10 check (payable to CRFG SB/Ventura) to Roland Messori, 355 Sierra Vista Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93108. Once you are a member, CRFG meetings are FREE!