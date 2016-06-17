Calendar » Approaching Death Without Fear

June 17, 2016 from 7:00pm

Dr. Barry Kerzin, a personal physician to His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, will discuss eight stages in the process of death from a Buddhist perspective and how contemplation of the process of dying reduces fear.

Dr. Kerzin has lived for many years in Dharamsala, in India, providing free medical care to high lamas including the Dalai Lama, and care to the poor. Ordained as a Buddhist monk by the Dalai Lama, Kerzin teaches compassion, meditation, death and dying, and secular ethics in medical schools and universities internationally. He is the founder and chairman of the Human Values Institute in Japan, and founder and president of the U.S.-based Altruism in Medicine Institute.

After studying philosophy at UC Berkeley, Kerzin earned his doctorate in medicine from the University of Southern California. He has worked as an assistant professor of family medicine at the University of Washington, a visiting professor at Central University of Tibetan Studies in Varanasi, India, and a visiting professor at Hong Kong University.

Admission is free, but tickets are required. For information, visit the Altruism in Medicine Institute website or contact Cindy Keitel. Tickets will be available via the institute’s website starting on May 1.

Click here to view Dr. Kerzin’s 2015 "Science and Buddhism – Consciousness: the Mind-Body Connection" presentation at Cal Lutheran.