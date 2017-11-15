APSIA Online Graduate School Fair
Thinking about Grad School? Searching for an international career in the private, public, or non-governmental sector?
Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.
Register today and answer your questions about:
application requirements,
curricula and joint degrees,
financial aid, and
career opportunities.
Go beyond what you read on a website – leave with new information and personal connections to admissions staff.
Participating Schools Include:
American University School of International Service
Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs
Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy
George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs
Georgetown University Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service
Georgia Institute of Technology Sam Nunn School of International Affairs
The Graduate Institute, Geneva Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies
IE University School of International Relations
Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies
National University of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy
Pennsylvania State University School of International Affairs
Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs
Sciences Po Paris School of International Affairs
Syracuse University The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs
Texas A&M University Bush School of Government & Public Service
Tufts University The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy
University of California, San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy
University of Maryland School of Public Policy
University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy
University of Minnesota Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs
University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs
University of Southern California Master of Public Diplomacy
University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: APSIA
- Starts: November 15, 2017 4:00AM - 6:00PM
- Price: $0
- Location: ONLINE
- Website: https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/XVmYR?utm_medium=APSIA&utm_source=Events+Page#!eventLanding;eventCode=XVmYR
- Sponsors: APSIA