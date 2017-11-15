Calendar » APSIA Online Graduate School Fair

November 15, 2017 from 4:00AM - 6:00PM

Thinking about Grad School? Searching for an international career in the private, public, or non-governmental sector?

Whether you’ve just started your search or have a shortlist in mind, representatives of APSIA’s top international affairs and public policy graduate schools can help you navigate the admissions process.

Register today and answer your questions about:

application requirements,

curricula and joint degrees,

financial aid, and

career opportunities.

Go beyond what you read on a website – leave with new information and personal connections to admissions staff.

Participating Schools Include:

American University School of International Service

Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs

Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy

George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs

Georgetown University Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service

Georgia Institute of Technology Sam Nunn School of International Affairs

The Graduate Institute, Geneva Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies

IE University School of International Relations

Johns Hopkins University Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies

National University of Singapore Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

Pennsylvania State University School of International Affairs

Princeton University Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs

Sciences Po Paris School of International Affairs

Syracuse University The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs

Texas A&M University Bush School of Government & Public Service

Tufts University The Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy

University of California, San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy

University of Maryland School of Public Policy

University of Michigan Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy

University of Minnesota Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs

University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public and International Affairs

University of Southern California Master of Public Diplomacy

University of Washington Henry M. Jackson School of International Studies