APSIA Webinar

December 14, 2016 from 1:30 - 2:30

Academic, career, faculty, and other student advisors are invited to join APSIA Executive Director Carmen Mezzera and Stephanie J. Jackson, Assistant Director of Advising and Professional Development for the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at the Georgia Institute of Technology, for a webinar.



Explore how to advise students on:

Channeling interests into careers,

Building skills to be competitive,

Selecting, preparing for, and affording graduate school,

Finding career opportunities.