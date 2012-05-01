Calendar » Aranjuez to Italia! featuring Jason Vieux, guitar

May 1, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Vieaux, who will be performing Joaquin Rodrigo’s remarkable Concierto de Aranjuez, has won critical acclaim. The New York Times in 2010 as one of the “youngest stars of the guitar world,” the Buffalo News called his technique “flawless,” and Soundboard Magazine called his performance “close to perfection.” Representing Italy, the orchestra will perform Felix Mendelssohn’s vivacious Symphony No. 4 (The Italian) and Ottorino Respighi’s beautiful Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite No. 3.