Archetypes Revealed: Part 2 from Create & Savor Intro Workshop

April 24, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

We will dive into the seven Fascination Advantages: Innovation, Passion, Power, Prestige, Trust, Mystique and Alert to discover your Archetype.

By using the Science of Fascination – we will be defining your Unlock your Branding & Personal superpower!

In today’s world, you are either adding value or taking up space. Learn to be valuable!

Learn your Archetype & the five words to best describe yourself

Learn how to best brand yourself in a way that stands out & is who you are on (great for linked in, Facebook & Twitter and your Anthem)

Learn your most influential traits and how the world sees you. Here you will really see how to access your advantages and put them into play in your business Learn how to use this in you team dynamics to increase teams by up to six times. Capture quality customers that will be willing to spend four times more