April 24, 2017 from 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Central Coast entrepreneur Chrystal Clifton will discuss "Archetypes Revealed: Part 2 from Create & Savor Intro Workshop" at 6 p.m. April 24 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St. Admission price is $10.

“We will dive into the seven fascination advantages: innovation, passion, power, prestige, trust, mystique and alert to discover your archetype,” Clifton said. “By using the science of fascination, we will be defining your ‘unlock your branding and personal superpower.”

Clifton said, “In today’s world, you are either adding value or taking up space; learn to be valuable.”

She said the session will help attendees: “Learn your archetype and the five words to best describe yourself; learn how to best brand yourself in a way that stands out and is who you are on (great for LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter and your anthem); learn your most influential traits and how the world sees you.

“You will really see how to access your advantages and put them into play in your business,” Clifton said. “Learn how to use this in your team dynamics to increase teams by up to six times more. Capture quality customers that will be willing to spend four times more.”

