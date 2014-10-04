Calendar » ArchitecTours

October 4, 2014 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

This year's ArchitecTours will be on Saturday, October 4th from 10am to 4pm and will focus on sustainable living. Don't miss this tour demonstrating the benefits of sustainable living in Santa Barbara! Projects include multi-family, single-family, urban infill, mixed use, and educational. Join us for an eye-opening day touring eight fascinating properties followed by a festive after-party from 4:00-5:30pm.