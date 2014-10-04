ArchitecTours
October 4, 2014 from 10:00am - 4:00pm
This year's ArchitecTours will be on Saturday, October 4th from 10am to 4pm and will focus on sustainable living. Don't miss this tour demonstrating the benefits of sustainable living in Santa Barbara! Projects include multi-family, single-family, urban infill, mixed use, and educational. Join us for an eye-opening day touring eight fascinating properties followed by a festive after-party from 4:00-5:30pm.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Allen Construction, Hayward Design Center, Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, NS Ceramic, Grace Design Associates, Tricoblue Planroom, Taylor & Syfran, Ashley & Vance, Insulate SB, and EarthKnower Studio
- Starts: October 4, 2014 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Price: $55 AIA members, students, and seniors; $65 general public
- Location: 229 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
- Website: http://www.aiasb.com
- Sponsors: Allen Construction, Hayward Design Center, Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, NS Ceramic, Grace Design Associates, Tricoblue Planroom, Taylor & Syfran, Ashley & Vance, Insulate SB, and EarthKnower Studio