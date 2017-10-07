Calendar » ArchitecTours 2017

October 7, 2017 from 10:00am - 4:00pm

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara chapter announces its 9th annual ArchitecTours event. This year's tour will celebrate "Living With Water." Our community benefits not only when water is managed as a limited resource, but also when water creates a multisensory experience within a structure, in a landscape, or in a vista. It is the goal of this year's tour to demonstrate how water can be successfully integrated into the built environment. A party follows the tour from 4 - 6 p.m. and is included in the ticket price.

Early Bird tickets available thru 9/26: AIA Members/Seniors $55; Public $65; Students $25. Full Price tickets starting 9/26: AIA Members/Seniors $70; Public $80. Tp purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/architectours-2017-living-with-water-tickets-35974629084,