ArchitecTours 2018

October 6, 2018 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara is proud to announce their 10th anniversary ArchitecTours event. This year’s tour will celebrate the fabric of Santa Barbara’s downtown, including historic properties, hidden gems, and recent additions. Join us on this walking tour as we rediscover downtown Santa Barbara and imagine living, working, dining, shopping, and playing in the heart of the City - mark Saturday October 6th on your calendar for this unique event!

Ticket Prices: AIA Members and Seniors $70, General Tickets $80, Students $25.

For additional information about the tour, go to aiasb.com or call 805-966-4198.