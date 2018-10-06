ArchitecTours 2018
The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara is proud to announce their 10th anniversary ArchitecTours event. This year’s tour will celebrate the fabric of Santa Barbara’s downtown, including historic properties, hidden gems, and recent additions. Join us on this walking tour as we rediscover downtown Santa Barbara and imagine living, working, dining, shopping, and playing in the heart of the City - mark Saturday October 6th on your calendar for this unique event!
For additional information about the tour, go to aiasb.com or call 805-966-4198.
Event Details
- Price: AIA Members and Seniors $70, General Tickets $80, Students $25
- Location: Numerous downtown locations
- Website: www.http://aiasb.com/architectours-2018/
- Sponsors: AIA Santa Barbara, Allen Construction, Young Construction, Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, Ferguson, Hayward Lumber, Eyman Parker Insurance Brokers, AB Design Studio, Ensberg Jacobs Design Inc., Insulate SB, Ashley & Vance Engineering, TOTO USA, Kitchell Custom Homes, Van Sande Structural Consultants, Side View Design, Power Electric, DMHA, Mission Audio, Coast Reprographics, Jose Martinez, Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop