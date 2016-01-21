Calendar » Architects’ Talk

January 21, 2016 from 5:30pm - 7:00pm

UCSB Library and the UCSB Art, Design, & Architecture Museum present Library architects/designers Kevin O'Brien, Stephanie Kingsnorth and Jean Gath of Pfeiffer Partners Architects Inc. in the Library’s Special Research Collections, Mountain Side, 3rd Floor. The speakers will discuss the Library's new construction/renovation at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 21, preceded by a reception at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free.