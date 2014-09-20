Calendar » Architectural Photography Workshop

September 20, 2014 from 9:00am - 8:00pm

In this 2-day workshop, participants will learn about architectural lighting and composition as well as HDR techniques and digital layering in Photoshop. The first day will consist of lectures, demonstrations and hands-on shooting of local Santa Barbara architecture. On the second day, students will work in the digital lab learning how to create the ideal layering of their images. Due to the nature of this workshop, students should have working knowledge of Photoshop.

Date: September 20-21, 2014

Time: Saturday 9:00AM-8:00PM (with break for dinner), Sunday 10:00AM-2:00PM