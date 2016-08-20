Architectural Walking Tour
Experience Santa Barbara, its past and its architecture with a small group walking tour through the downtown area. Led by knowledgeable docents of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, tours are abound with sights, secrets, and stories of the unique Santa Barbara architectural landscape.
Leaves from City Hall steps at de la Guerra Plaza
Tours are leisurely and last approximately 2 hours
for additional information visit: www.afsb.org
email: [email protected]
call: 805-965-6307
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: AFSB
- Starts: August 20, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: Suggested Donation $10
- Location: City Hall Steps at De La Guerra Plaza
- Website: http://www.afsb.org
- Sponsors: AFSB