Architectural Walking Tour
Experience Santa Barbara, its past and its architecture with a small group walking tour through the downtown area. Led by knowledgeable docents of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, tours are abound with sights, secrets, and stories of the unique Santa Barbara architectural landscape.
Leaves from Downtown Public Library entrance courtyard on Anapamu Street
Tours are leisurely and last approximately 2 hours
for additional information visit: www.afsb.org
email: [email protected]
call: 805-965-6307
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: AFSB
- Starts: September 11, 2016 10:00am - 12:00pm
- Price: suggested donation $10
- Location: Santa Barbara Public Library
- Website: http://www.afsb.org
- Sponsors: AFSB