Architectural Walking Tour

September 25, 2016 from 10:00am - 12:00pm

Experience Santa Barbara, its past and its architecture with a small group walking tour through the downtown area. Led by knowledgeable docents of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, tours are abound with sights, secrets, and stories of the unique Santa Barbara architectural landscape.

Leaves from downtown Public Library entrance courtyard on Anapamu Street

Tours are leisurely and last approximately 2 hours

for additional information visit: www.afsb.org

email: [email protected]

call: 805-965-6307