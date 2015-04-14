Calendar » “Are We Required to Turn the Trolley?” Lecture

April 14, 2015 from 3:30 pm

Helen Frowe, Wallenberg Academy research fellow at Stockholm University, reflects on ethical warfare and killing in a lecture, “Are We Required to Turn the Trolley?” on Tuesday, April 14, at 3:30 p.m. in Hieronymus Lounge at Westmont’s Kerrwood Hall. The talk, co-sponsored by the Gaede Institute for the Liberal Arts and the Westmont Department of Philosophy, is free and open to the public.

Frowe’s talk defends what she calls the Requirement Thesis, which holds that one is required to act in accordance with lesser-evil justifications for infringing a person’s right not to be harmed. “This claim contrasts with the standard view, the Permissibility Thesis, that acting in accordance with such justifications is, at least sometimes, merely permissible, and thus failing to act in accordance with such justifications is also permissible,” she says.