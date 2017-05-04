Calendar » Are You Sure? Science, Communication, and Uncertainty

May 4, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Award winning science correspondent and TV journalist Ira Flatow is the host of Science Friday®, heard weekly on Public Radio International, and online. He will explore the challenges and efforts to explain the uncertainty that scientists welcome but the public finds bewildering. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session from the audience.