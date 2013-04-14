Calendar » Areté Vocal Ensemble

April 14, 2013 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

The innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists concludes its fourth season with the second of two concerts commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great English composer Benjamin Britten and the 50th anniversary of the formation of The Beatles. With uncompromising attention to musical detail and a passion for live performance, Areté provides a joyful, moving, educational and soul-nurturing experience. Wyant Morton conducts.